CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 1.42% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 12,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,885. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

