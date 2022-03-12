CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,559,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

