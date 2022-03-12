Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will post $43.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.27 billion and the highest is $44.18 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $177.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.90 billion to $177.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $186.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $185.43 billion to $187.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

