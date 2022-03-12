CareCloud (MTBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $75.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareCloud by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

