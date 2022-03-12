Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Up 201.8% in February

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a growth of 201.8% from the February 13th total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CRRFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrefour from €19.00 ($20.65) to €20.50 ($22.28) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.85) to €19.70 ($21.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.48) to €18.80 ($20.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrefour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY remained flat at $$3.96 during midday trading on Friday. 283,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,340. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

