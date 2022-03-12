Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE CSV traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $51.16. 104,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $851.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,721 shares of company stock worth $143,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 343.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at $1,916,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

