Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

