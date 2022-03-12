Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.07

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.07 and last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 28181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,891 shares of company stock worth $6,124,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 118,988 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.