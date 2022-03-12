CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Short Interest Down 50.2% in February

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 522,400 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,117 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,827,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 333,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 133,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,622. The firm has a market cap of $399.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.19. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

