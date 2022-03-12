Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in February

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Catena Media stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. Catena Media has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Get Catena Media alerts:

Catena Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. The firm’s business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.