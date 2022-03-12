Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in February

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Catena Media stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. Catena Media has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.40.
Catena Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catena Media (CTTMF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.