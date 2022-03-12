CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the February 13th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,651,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,964,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,814. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. CAVU Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

