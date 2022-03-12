CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the February 13th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,651,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,964,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,814. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. CAVU Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
