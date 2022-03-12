CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.61 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $24.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW stock opened at $170.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 1 year low of $154.53 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.02 and a 200-day moving average of $189.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 966.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CDW by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

