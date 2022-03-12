Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.61. Cemtrex shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 129,897 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CETX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cemtrex by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cemtrex by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cemtrex by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

