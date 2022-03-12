Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Centogene stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -1.65. Centogene has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Get Centogene alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centogene by 1,026.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centogene by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centogene by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter.

Centogene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.