CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $130.07

Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.07 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 123.65 ($1.62). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 144,593 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £357.70 million and a PE ratio of -104.17.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

