Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Insider Tracy L. Platt Sells 7,769 Shares

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $41,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.