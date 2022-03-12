CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 15th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,034. The company has a market capitalization of C$713.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CEU shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.30.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

