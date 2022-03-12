CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,034. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$713.64 million and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.30.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

