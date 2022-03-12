Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.07. 628,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.67. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 433.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.