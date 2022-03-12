ChartEx (CHART) Price Up 21.8% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 12th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $119,639.21 and approximately $1,379.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.05 or 0.06585442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,908.09 or 0.99891613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042169 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.