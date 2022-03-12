ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Tops $0.0011

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $753,656.91 and approximately $24,715.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,889.10 or 0.99894268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00070310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018112 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

