Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 64.2% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.62.

LNG stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $143.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.