Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.64.

CHWY opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,962.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 33,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,825,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Chewy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chewy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Chewy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

