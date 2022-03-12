CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in HP were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

