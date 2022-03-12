CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 213,865 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $265,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,057,200 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

