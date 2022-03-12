CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $65.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 314.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

