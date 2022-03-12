CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CDW were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $170.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.53 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

