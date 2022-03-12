China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the February 13th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating ) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About China Natural Resources (Get Rating)

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

