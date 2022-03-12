China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the February 13th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.17.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About China Natural Resources
China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
