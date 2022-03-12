Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $5.91. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 25,097 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1,255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 312,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 83,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,135,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

