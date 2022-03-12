Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $6.35

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $5.91. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 25,097 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.
The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 1,255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 312,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 83,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,135,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.