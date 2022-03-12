Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,969.19.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,475.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,492.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,694.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

