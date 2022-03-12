CIBC Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$217.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$245.00 to C$217.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CJT. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$222.18.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$152.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$174.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$182.74. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$144.14 and a 52 week high of C$214.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

