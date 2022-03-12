CIBC Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$151.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$147.36.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$138.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$134.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$114.91 and a 1-year high of C$149.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Insiders have sold 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

