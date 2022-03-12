Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Short Interest Update

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CIOXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cielo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Cielo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIOXY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,832. Cielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.0112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.12%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.44%.

About Cielo

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

