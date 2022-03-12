Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cingulate stock remained flat at $$1.19 during trading on Friday. 17,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,916. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Get Cingulate alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CING. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Cingulate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cingulate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.