Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Cingulate stock remained flat at $$1.19 during trading on Friday. 17,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,916. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CING. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.
Cingulate Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cingulate (CING)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.