Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLOK stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. Cipherloc has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Cipherloc (Get Rating)

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

