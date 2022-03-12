Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.6% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,450. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,327,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365,963. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

