Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.44.

