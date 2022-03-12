Citigroup Trims Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Target Price to $23.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.69 ($26.83).
Shares of STVN stock opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($31.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
