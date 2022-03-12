Citigroup Trims Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Target Price to $23.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of STVN stock opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($31.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

