Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Clarivate updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clarivate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,107,000 after acquiring an additional 572,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,583,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Clarivate by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 129,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Clarivate by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.