Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.93. Clarivate shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 60,836 shares traded.
The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
