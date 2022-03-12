Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Raised to $42.00 at DA Davidson

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $38.50 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLAR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $855.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 274.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.