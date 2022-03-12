Clear Street Markets LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 151.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,508. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. 4,916,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,556. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

