Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,663,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,068. The firm has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $104.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.