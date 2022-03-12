Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3,804.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 0.6% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,756,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,061,000 after buying an additional 45,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.40. 4,644,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

