Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.95.

CLSD opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

