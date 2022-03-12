Clinton Tyler Stafford Purchases 4,786 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

