Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 649 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,853,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,117. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $251.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,989,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

