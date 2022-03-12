Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

MSTR stock traded down $30.31 on Friday, reaching $390.82. 353,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.56 and a 200-day moving average of $586.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $307.19 and a twelve month high of $891.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

