Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.73. 4,762,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $131.41 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.