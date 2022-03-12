Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 111 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.50. 5,043,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,726. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

